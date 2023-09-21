DOTr orders OTS to file charges re: Dollar Swallowing Incident; MIAA OIC says such personnel have no place at NAIA

DOTr Sec. Jaime Bautista directs the OTS to file the charges already against its personnel who took money from a departing Chinese passenger. (JERRY S. TAN)

Department of Transportation Secretary Bautista has directed Office of Transportation Security (OTS) head Ma O Aplasca to immediately file the necessary charges against his security screening officer (SSO) found involved in the September 8 incident of baggage theft at Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Bautista has expressed deep frustration and dismay at the said incident, coming at a time when his office is recently trying to promote the country among potential foreign investors who may want to operate and maintain the country’s main gateway.

“I am saddened and very disappointed for such embarrassing deeds,” he said.

The Secretary further directed Undersecretary for Legal Atty. Reinier Yebra to assist in filing the complaints against those who have connived in stealing from the handcarried bag of a Chinese passenger.

Bautista authorized imposing the maximum penalty to those found guilty to demonstrate the Department’s determined push to rid NAIA as well as other attached agencies of scalawags.

Meanwhile, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Officer-in-Charge Bryan Co also expressed dismay over the said incident.

“Said airport frontliners whose actions completely negate MIAA’s efforts to improve the service levels in our airport have no place in NAIA,” Co said in a statement.

It was learned that the request for viewing of the CCTV footages on the matter shortly after the incident happened was granted immediately by the MIAA.

The footages showed a female SSO swallowing and pushing into her throat what appeared to be a piece or pieces of paper folded into one and also drinking from a bottled water which was handed over by a colleague of hers.

Before that, a Chinese passenger complained that his wallet was opened and that he had lost $300 after his bag underwent inspection at the final security check area.

The OTS personnel are prohibited from eating while on duty.