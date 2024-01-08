DOTr Sec. Bautista commends CAAP

139 SHARES Share Tweet

Secretary Jaime Bautista of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) commended tdhe personnel of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines on the success of the recently concluded Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Pasko 2023 in the annual New Year’s call of CAAP held Monday.

Bautista reported an increase in the number of flights this year, reaching 280,000 from the previous 250,000 only during the pre-pandemic period, signifying more passengers relying on air transport. Moreover, he recognized the effort of CAAP to increase the movement per hour of airplanes, as this will provide significant support for one of the most important projects of the government this year—the privatization of the operations and maintenance of Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The target is to increase the aircraft movement per hour from the current 40 to 44-48 to support the volume of passengers and flights at NAIA once it is expanded, with the passenger capacity doubling from the current 32 million per year.

“CAAP will play a very important role in making these projects a successful one. CAAP has been requested to improve the air traffic movement per hour. Of course, it’s a big task to have movements per hour up to 40 which never happened in the past. Although I believe that there are instances that we are able to do that already on selected hours,” Bautista said.

Meanwhile, CAAP Chief Manuel Tamayo issued directives for personnel to be proactive in preparing for events this year, especially as the Philippines is scheduled to host the Directors General of Civil Aviation for the Asia and Pacific Regions with approximately 400 international delegates, including representatives from the US, China, and Singapore, are expected in Cebu this October.