DOTr Sec. Bautista’s last day of stay in CAAP marked in flag ceremony

A special flag raising ceremony was held by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) in honor of Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista, commemorating his first year as a government employee and marking the last day of DOTr’s temporary stay at the CAAP Central Office Main Building, signalling the department’s imminent move to its new location in Metro Manila.

During the event, Secretary Jaime Bautista expressed his heartfelt gratitude to CAAP for their exceptional hospitality, as they graciously allowed and welcomed the DOTr Office of the Secretary to utilize a portion of the CAAP Main Building’s 4th floor as its temporary home. While the DOTr’s primary office at Primex Tower in San Juan City is undergoing renovations, the CAAP office served as a conducive environment for the department’s operations.

Reflecting on his time at the CAAP compound, Secretary Bautista shared numerous significant experiences, highlighting the encounters with ambassadors from various nations, the oath-taking ceremonies of DOTr officials and its attached agencies, and the crucial meetings with stakeholders from diverse transportation sectors, greatly contributing to the Secretary’s understanding and appreciation not just of the aviation industry but also of the transport sector as a whole.

Looking ahead, Secretary Bautista outlined his future plans for the aviation sector, emphasizing the development of airports in provinces across the country. These initiatives aim to enhance accessibility, improve safety standards, and stimulate economic growth by connecting more regions through efficient air transport.

The flag raising ceremony was attended by the top management of CAAP led by Director General Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo, who introduced the Secretary, and the dedicated employees of the CAAP Central Office as well as the staff of the Office of the Transportation Secretary, whose presence further underscored the shared commitment and collaboration between the DOTr and CAAP in advancing the transportation landscape of the Philippines.