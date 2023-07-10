DOTr takes pride in progress of Metro Manila Subway Project

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) expressed pride over the progress of the first subway system in the country.

On Monday, officials from the DOTr toured media members to show the progress of the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) in Valenzuela City.

The DOTr, headed by Sec. Jimmu Bautista, targets to complete and make fully operational the said project which runs 33-kilometers, by year 2029.

Once the project is finished, designed for a speed of 80kph, the DOTr said the public may expect shorter, more convenient and more comfortable travel to and from Valenzuela City up to the NAIA Terminal 3, since the travel time will be shortened to 41 minutes compared to the current one hour and 30 minutes.

The DOTr said 519,000 passengers are expected to use the subway on the first year of operation.

The MMSP has disaster-resilient features and cutting-edge facilities, the DOTr said, adding that it is not ordinary since it will be using advanced technology from Japan.

The DOTr likewise stated that there will be seamless connectivity for the passengers, since the subway will be connected to the stations of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1), Line 2 (LRT-2), Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3), Line 7 (MRT-7) and Philippine National Railways (PNR).

The project also targets to connect the planned MRT-4 and the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Project. (JERRY S. TAN)