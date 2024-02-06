DOTr to conduct separate probe vs LTO chief re: Accusation of anomaly

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista has ordered an investigation into the alleged anomaly involvement of Land Transportation Office chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza.

Particularly, the subject of the probe is the complaint lodged by the transportation group Federated Land Transport Organizations of the Philippines (FELTOP).

Allegedly, the issue had something to do with an anomaly marring the digitalization at the LTO.

Bautista said he has directed Mendoza to submit an explanation and comment on the said allegation.

This, he said, is for the proper disposition and recommendation from President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Bautista assured that the result of the investigation will be made public once done.