DPWH breaks ground for PMO building in Sulu Province

A new office building for the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Project Management Office in Sulu Province under the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is underway designed to meet the evolving need for effective and efficient public service delivery.

DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain and Sulu Governor Abdusakur M. Tan led the ceremonial groundbreaking on December 7, 2023 in Patikul, Sulu for the construction of a two (2)-storey office building with a total floor area of 1,890 square meters.

“Envisioned as a hub of efficiency and transparency, this office building project is a pivotal moment in the DPWH organization’s growth and commitment to providing better working environment for the PMO Sulu Team and enhanced services for the stakeholders”, Senior Undersecretary Sadain said.

The construction of office building for PMO Sulu headed by Project Manager Barlie Nahudan and under the DPWH Regional Project Management Office-BARMM led by Project Director Najib Dilangalen will enable the DPWH national to fulfill its mandate in Article 13 Section 37 of the Bangsamoro Organic Law or Republic Act 11054 which states that the national government shall fund and implement the construction of national roads and bridges.

The groundbreaking ceremony was also attended by Project Director Sharif Madsmo H. Hasim of DPWH Unified Project Management Office – Roads Management Cluster II (UPMO-RMC II); Stakeholders Relations Service Director R. Del Rosario; UPMO RMC II Project Managers Lilibeth B. Rico and Olivia M. Baguio; Engrs. Evangeline Fernando and Eileen Diya, and Mr. Al-Rashdy Langa of DPWH Regional PMO-BARMM; and several Sulu town Mayors.

Phase 1 of the construction of new public office building with total budget of ₱70 million in the 2022 and 2023 General Appropriations Act covers complete structural works and site development in the 5,000 square meter lot along with partial architectural, plumbing and electrical works. The Phase 2 involves the remaining works to complete the office building project.

The approval by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) of the creation of plantilla positions and operationalization of DPWH Project Management Office in Sulu and in five (5) other provinces of BARMM namely Basilan, Lanao Del Sur, Maguindanao Del Norte, Maguindanao Del Sur, and Tawi-Tawi will enable the direct implementation of all national infrastructure projects for BARMM funded thru GAA and consistent with Bangsamoro Organic Law.

In 2022, the Sulu Island Circumferential Road in 1st and 2nd Legislative Districts was declared into a national road under the jurisdiction of DPWH.

As a result of this conversion of the Sulu Circumferential Road into national road, the DPWH is now conducting engineering activities to transform the old road network into smooth accessible routes that will benefit farmers in the easy transport of their produce, students benefitting from enhanced connectivity to educational institutions, and open new opportunities for local businesses to flourish along the route.