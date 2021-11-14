DPWH Chief Visits PMA, Inspects On-Going Facilities at the Military School

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Acting Secretary Roger G. Mercado conducted an inspection of projects at the premier military school in Baguio City.

Secretary Mercado was accorded with foyer honors upon his arrival on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Lim Hall of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), Fort General Gregorio H. Del Pilar, Baguio City for his inspection of Tatag ng Imprastraktura para sa Kapayapaan at Seguridad or TIKAS projects which is a convergence program between DPWH and the Department of National Defense (DND).

The DPWH Chief was welcomed by PMA Assistant Superintendent Commodore Roger P. Viduya.

In addition to regular infrastructure projects and convergence program with other agencies to improve road connectivity and improve the lives of the people, DPWH through TIKAS Projects give support to the welfare of the men and women of the military and police responsible in providing an environment of peace and security in the Philippines.

As training institution to the would be officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and future defendants of the country, our government will provide PMA officers and cadets the necessary support facilities that they rightfully deserve, said Secretary Mercado.

The DPWH Secretary was joined in the inspection by Senior Undersecretary Rafael C. Yabut and Assistant Secretary Wilfredo S. Mallari of DPWH Regional Operations in Luzon, and DPWH Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) Director Khadaffy Tanggol.

DPWH-implemented projects at the military academy inspected include the Headquarters Support Group (HSG) Building and I Love PMA slope protection.

The HSG Building entails the rehabilitation of the two (2) – storey building conducive and convenient to the users while the slope protection works will prevent further soil erosion and road collapsed as well as provide a space for proposed view deck which gives a breathtaking 180-degree view of the academy.

Also inspected is the state-of-the-art training facility called Kill House to further improve the cadets tactical combat skills, decision making and to promote adaptability in close combat engagements in urban environments such as residential, commercial and industrial spaces.

Health assessments and safety protocols were strictly implemented during the PMA visit.

