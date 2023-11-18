DPWH embraces innovation and technogy in infrastructure development

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Heads of the District Engineering Offices, the frontline unit of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) nationwide, gathered in Cebu City for the 18th Annual Convention of the District Engineers League of the Philippines, Inc. (DELP).

Bringing together the District and Assistant Engineers from various regions including the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the convention served as a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and discussions on the latest advancements in infrastructure development and engineering practices.

In his inspirational message, DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain said that this year’s convention theme “Embracing Innovation and Technology for the Advancement of Philippines Infrastructure” underscores the DPWH commitment to excellence and innovation in addressing the evolving challenges of infrastructure management.

While staying true to our commitment of serving the Filipino people, let us learn to keep up with times by harnessing the power of innovation and technology to the continual improvement of infrastructure projects in our “Build Better More” activities across districts, added Senior Undersecretary Sadain.

In his keynote speech delivered by DPWH Undersecretary for Regional Operations in the Visayas Roberto R. Bernardo, Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan commended the relentless commitment of DPWH District Engineers in providing quality infrastructure facilities and services needed to achieve the government’s goals to sustain growth and create more economic opportunities.

Secretary Bonoan is confident that as professional builders who who will help drive into the Bagong Pilipinas, the District and Assistant District Engineers will remain steadfast in their roles and will always adhere to the highest principles of professionalism.

The 18th DELP National Convention hosted by Central Visayas Chapter was also attended by the following DPWH officials: Undersecretaries Anne Sharlyne G. Lapuz and Ador G. Canlas; Assistant Secretaries Joy M. Manginsay, Mel John I. Verzosa, and Rey Peter B. Gille; Regional Directors Zenaida T. Tan, Basir M. Ibrahim, Loreta M. Malaluan, and Khadaffy D. Tanggol; Service and Bureau Directors Randy R. Del Rosario and Danilo L. Balisi; and Assistant Regional Directors Danilo J. Villa Jr. and Margarita C. Junia.

Meanwhile, DELP National President Rey V. Francisco reported the various programs and projects initiated by the organization that include the on-going reconstruction of waiting shed in front of DPWH Central Office under the league’s “Silungan ng mga Mananakay para sa Ligtas na Paglalakbay” program.

With the aim of providing convenience and comfort to commuters and pedestrians, no-less than Secretary Bonoan led on November 7, 2023 the simple groundbreaking of this noble waiting shed project by DELP.

Other reported projects and activities includes the “Gamit Pang-Eskwela Hatid Ay Saya” to provide basic school needs of public schoolchildren in the far-flung areas and program to support fellow DPWH employees and their families affected by calamities through CARES (Compassion, Advocacy, Responsiveness, Empathy and Service) including future scholarship for aspiring Civil Engineer.

DELP is headed by the following 2023-2024 National Executive Board Officers: Rey R. Francisco, National President; Joven M. Calabia, Executive Vice President; Marlo B. Correa, Vice President for Luzon; Suzette C. Nwanaka, Vice President for Visayas; Flordelis C. Enriquez, Vice President for Mindanao; Ronalyn P. Ubina, Secretary; Marivel Frances L. Ong, Treasurer; Marifel T. Andes, Auditor; Simon N. Arias, Business Manager; Randy A. Melosantos, P.R.O.; Daisy B. Toledo; Immediate Past President; Melinda E. Sto. Domingo and Arturo L. Gonzales, Jr., Associate Representatives for Luzon; Rebecca G. Yuse and Wilma B. Campos, Associate Representatives for Visayas; and Jan Paulo C. Lisondra and Lilibeth M. Sarmiento, Associate Representatives for Mindanao.