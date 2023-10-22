360 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain was the plenary session speaker at the Korean Society of Civil Engineers (KSCE) 2023 Convention, Conference and Civil Expo on October 19, 2023 at the Yeosu Expo Convention Center, Yeosu, Korea.

Senior Undersecretary Sadain, in-charge of DPWH infrastructure flagship projects under “Build Better More”, discussed the Philippines infrastructure landscape particularly the DPWH flagship projects on roads, bridges and flood control structures including several big-ticket projects supported by Korea Official Development Assistance (ODA).

“This convention is an opportune occasion to share with the world some of our flagship projects that are underway and in the pipeline, some of which are made possible through ODA and are testaments of growing bilateral relations with the Republic of Korea”, said Senior Undersecretary Sadain.

Senior Undersecretary Sadain was warmly received by 2023 KSCE President Jun-Haeng Heo and 2024 KSCE incoming President Choong-Ki Chung and other officers of KSCE.

In this year’s convention, KSCE invited all civil engineers in different fields and countries to unite, to participate from October 18 to 20, 2023 and to create a new chapter of discussion under the slogan, “KSCE for the Future”.

The 2023 Convention, Conference and Civil Expo is one (1) of the largest civil engineering event in Korea with about 1,000 papers presented and 100 booths exhibited.

As a high ranking DPWH official, Senior Undersecretary Sadain heads the specialized infrastructure clusters of the Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) that oversees the implementation of most infrastructure flagship projects being implemented by the Department.

Attendees as part of Philippine delegation at the KSCE 2023 Convention in the Southern part of Korea include UPMO Project Directors Benjamin A. Bautista and Ramon A. Arriola III, former Project Director Virgilio C. Castillo, and Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) – Korea Chapter President Engr. Jebie Balagosa.

Senior Undersecretary Sadain, the elected incoming 2024 National President of Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers – long been recognized as premier civil engineering professional organization with over a hundred chapters in the Philippines and 13 international chapter, is constantly sharing his wide experience and knowledge in the field in various national and international conferences and forums.

He is a key thought leader when it comes to infrastructure development, and in engaging and collaborating with various high level stakeholders including international development partners.

A proposal by Senior Undersecretary Sadain for KSCE and PICE international cooperation and technical collaboration in 2024 was optimistically accepted by 2023 KSCE President Heo and President Elect Chung.

KSCE is expected to participate in future PICE-organized civil engineering event for opportunity to exchange information and ideas, networking, and sharing knowledge and technology advancement through wide range of activities including workshops, meetings, and conferences to better serve the public in each country and advance the civil engineering profession globally.

A Career Executive Service Officer (CESO), he is also a model of exemplary performance due to his significant contributions and strategic innovations in Project Management and in the delivery of major and high-impact projects of national significance.

Among the flagship projects of DPWH assisted by Korean government are the Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project (SPCR) in Northern Samar which was inaugurated by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan last July 13, 2023; the 3.17-kilometer Panguil Bay Bridge Project (PBBP) that will connect the City of Tangub in Misamis Occidental to the Municipality of Tubod in Lanao del Norte targetted to open to vehicular traffic by first half of 2024; and the Pampanga Integrated Disaster Risk and Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation (IDRR CCA).

The engineering services for the construction of two (2)-sea-crossing bridges connecting Panay Island, Guimaras Island and Negros Island with a total length of 32.47-kilometer located in Western Visayas Region, is also covered by a loan from the Government of the Republic of Korea.

A fact-finding mission from the national headquarters of Export–Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) also visited Manila last May 2023 for possible enhance cooperation under Economic Development Promotion Facility (EDPF) which is a new ODA loan program of the Korean Government to cover financial gap for large-scale infrastructure.