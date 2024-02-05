DPWH gains firsthand experience on various infra development in U.K.

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Senior representatives from several key government agencies in the Philippines including the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) participated on a familiarization visit in the United Kingdom per invitation of British Embassy Manila to the Department of Finance (DOF), to explore ways of financing and delivering new sustainable infrastructure projects in the country.

Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain led the DPWH delegation who participated in the four (4)-day program from January 30 to February 2, 2024 in London, United Kingdom that focused on discussing and advancing strategies related to infrastructure development and project management.

Other than DPWH, the familiarization visit was participated by DOF, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Transportation (DoTr), Department of Energy (DOE), Public Private Partnership (PPP) Center, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), and Clark International Airport Corporation.

Senior Undersecretary Sadain was joined by Project Directors Ramon A. Arriola III and Benjamin A. Bautista of the DPWH Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) Operations, in-charge of implementing DPWH infrastructure flagship projects under Official Development Assistance (ODA).

Part of the program is the sharing of insights and experiences of United Kingdom from their various infrastructure development projects including a mix of public and private investment strategies and approaches.

Senior Undersecretary Sadain said that investments in infrastructure have the highest impact on the economy as it creates more jobs and encourages more businesses to open.

DPWH is working with the DOF and NEDA for a mix of public funds, private investments, and partnerships to ensure a comprehensive and sustainable approach to infrastructure development in line with the “Build Better More” program.

The United Kingdom grants loans – concessional and market-rate and mobilizes strategic private sector investments, to help countries like the Philippines access resources needed for sustainable infrastructure investment to enable economic growth as well as toward achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

One of the best practice in United Kingdom is private sector capital invested in, designing, building, and operating public infrastructure projects.

This approach fosters the development of essential infrastructure projects, combining public objectives with private sector efficiency and financial capabilities.