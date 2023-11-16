DPWH hold 2nd workshop on construction and O&M of future PH road tunnels

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) continue to strengthen capacity to manage the construction, operation and maintenance (O&M) of large-scale mountain tunnel projects in pursuing goal of modern infrastructure development under Bagong Pilipinas.

DPWH in partnership with Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT); Embassy of Japan (EOJ) in the Philippines; and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Philippines Office conducted the second workshop for technical and business cooperation on the construction and O&M of road tunnels on November 15, 2023 at Diamond Hotel Philippines, Roxas Boulevard, Manila.

The workshop also include a high level meeting between Philippines and Japanese officials spearheaded by DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain; MLIT Assistant Vice-Minister Hasegawa Tomohiro; Embassy of Japan in the Philippines Economic Minister Nihei Daisuke; JICA Philippines Office Senior Representative Fukui Keisuke; DPWH Assistant Secretary Constante A. Llanes Jr.; and Project Director Benjamin A. Bautista of DPWH Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) – Roads Management Cluster 1 (Bilateral).

“On behalf of DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, we indeed express our deep gratitude and appreciation to the Government of Japan for extending wide range of support and cooperation that are deemed responsive to the needs of the Filipino people”, said Senior Undersecretary Sadain.

The workshop is anchored on ensuring the effective implementation of two (2) of the Infrastructure Flagship Projects or IFPs under the “Build, Better, More” program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. administration.

First is the on-going 45.5-kilometer Davao City Bypass Project impemented by DPWH UPMO – Roads Management Cluster 1 from Davao-Digos Section of Pan-Philippine Highway in Barangay Sirawan, Davao City going to Panabo Section in Barangay J. P. Laurel including a 2.3-kilometer twin tube bi-lane road mountain tunnel.

Second is the proposed 60-kilometer Dalton Pass East Alternative Road Project which is expected to alleviate the traffic condition of motorists travelling between Cagayan Valley and the rest of luzon.

According to Senior Undersecretary Sadain, these two (2) flagship projects require advanced road tunnel technology, safety measures, and sustainable practices which is being generously shared by experts from Japan – the leading authority in tunneling technology as it has always been at the forefront of advancement in construction and engineering with state-of-the-art equipment and world-renowned machinery, to the professionals and stakeholders from the road infrastructure sector.

Participants had the opportunity to gain practical insights into the intricacies of innovative tunnel construction, risk management, and advancements in tunnel maintenance technologies.

On the Philippine side, DPWH Assistant Secretary Llanes and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Service OIC-Director Pelita V. Galvez provided an update on strategic infrastructure investment projects aligned with Philippine Development Plan and on-going and future high standard highways and expressways in support of the traffic decongestion program.

Other DPWH attendees include UPMO Project Directors Sharif Madsmo H. Hasim, Soledad R. Florencio, and Rodrigo I. Delos Reyes; Service Directors Alex G. Bote and Randy R. Del Rosario; UPMO Project Managers and Engineers; and Division Chiefs.

The government aims to address congestion, enhance connectivity between regions, and attract investments through infrastructure developments finance by Philippine government local funds, Official Development Assistance, and PPP scheme.

The event also fostered networking among professionals, creating a platform for the exchange of ideas and best practices between local Philippine toll operators and delegates from leading Japanese construction firms, and further establish a platform for potential joint ventures in the future.