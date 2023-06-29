388 SHARES Share Tweet

The Project Team of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Pre-Appraisal Mission from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) convened for a kick-off discussion on the proposed Dalton Pass East Alternative Road Project.

According to DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain, the kick-off meeting aims to evaluate the feasibility of the project and its benefits, putting prime the best interest and betterment of the Filipino stakeholders.

The meeting spearheaded by Senior Undersecretary Sadain, in-charge of the implementation of the DPWH infrastructure flagship projects, and JICA South East Asia Division 5 Senior Deputy Director Yosuke Nishii on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 was an opportunity to assess every facet of the project to ensure its quality and safety and to discuss anticipated issues and concerns, with the end in mind of preventing problems and delays during implementation.

The proposed project is a testament to the stronger bilateral cooperative relationships between Philippines and Japan as we continue to pursue infrastructure development through the “build, better, more” program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administration, said Senior Undersecretary Sadain.

Over the years, the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency, has provided DPWH with assistance in planning, construction, and maintenance of crucial infrastructure.

On behalf of DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, allow me to take this opportunity to express our sincerest gratitude for JICA’s unwavering dedication to help achieve robust infrastructure development that is safe, resilient, and responsive to the needs of the people, added Senior Undersecretary Sadain.

A constant dilemma faced by travellers in Nueva Ecija and Nueva Vizcaya to the Cagayan Valley Region including those going to Banaue and Ifugao in the Cordilleras is the frequent closure of the existing Dalton Pass due to natural disasters.

The proposed Dalton Pass East Alternative Road Project under the DPWH Unified Project Managemeng Office – Roads Management Cluster I (Bilateral) headed by Project Director Benjamin A. Bautista is a four (4)-lane high standard highway connecting Nueva Ecija and Nueva Vizcaya that will approximately spans 23.5 kilometers comprising of 4-lane roads with 10 bridges; 6.1-kilometer 4-lane tunnels with lighting, ventilation, and emergency facilities; and slope protection works which will serve as an alternate route bypassing the existing Dalton Pass Section along Pan-Philippine Highway (PPH) more popularly known as Daang Maharlika and considered one of the early landmark projects of the Department also built thru the Japanese assistance that changed the lives of the Filipinos and benefit us even up to this day.

By offering an alternative road, DPWH will not only prevent further isolation of the mountainous provinces of Cagayan Valley Region but also ensure support for farmers who serve as the main drivers of local economy.