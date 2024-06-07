DPWH, JICA reinforces flood mitigation plans in the river basins of Pasig-Marikina and Cagayan

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) continue to strengthen long-term collaboration following the success of the 1st Steering Committee Meeting on the ongoing Project for the Enhancement of Flood Control Strategy of Pasig-Marikina River and Cagayan River Basins, two (2) of the major river basins in Luzon under the Japan-funded technical cooperation program.

DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain led the discussion meeting with JICA Senior Representative Yanagiuchi Masanari, focused on the project’s significant components and fundamental considerations from the onset of the Technical Cooperation Study in May 2024, facilitated by the JICA Study Team aimed at alleviating the flood risks of the two (2) major river basins by establishing an updated Flood Control Master Plans while integrating an efficient water resources management plan, and optimizing the coordination capacity of relevant agencies on the priority river basins.

Also present in the 1st Steering Committee Meeting held on June 4, 2024 at the Bayleaf Hotel, Intramuros Manila are DPWH Project Director Ramon A. Arriola III of the Unified Project Management Office – Flood Control Management Cluster (UPMO – FCMC) together with Project Managers Jerry A. Fano, Rhodora Dayco, Grecile Christopher Damo, and Francis Escobar; JICA Study Teams; and representatives from various agencies, including Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Department of Energy (DOE), National Irrigation Administration (NIA), Department of Finance (DOF), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), and the local government units of NCR and Cagayan Region.

Following the instruction from President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan and other Cabinet Secretaries in a sectoral meeting, the countermeasures will not only protect susceptible areas from excessive flooding but will be an integration of a Comprehensive Water Resources Management Program with focus on conserving and utilizing water through various purposes, including water supply, irrigation, power generation, and flood control management.

DPWH is actively coordinating with other agencies in enhancing the flood control projects and activities of the Department and is anticipated to execute a Memorandum of Agreement with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on integrating flood control measures in infrastructure development as well as environmental management.

“The integration of these significant components in the priority Flood Control Management Programs of DPWH supports the call of President Marcos in promoting efficient and sustainable use of water resources in vital areas by providing sufficient water supply and irrigation to agricultural lands and fostering the usage of renewable energy as part of our substantial efforts in mitigating the adverse impact of climate change to our country,” said Senior Undersecretary Sadain.

The implementation of this Japan-funded Technical Cooperation Project in the Pasig-Marikina and Cagayan River Basins is expected to improve and update the existing flood control master plans while providing utmost priority in unifying flood control and water resources management.

“Through our consistent coordination with the relevant agencies in our commitment to fortifying the flood control and water resources management system in line with the national development goals, we at DPWH are optimistic in the fulfillment of this monumental project that will significantly address and provide upscale flood control mechanisms from the dreadful impact of flooding affecting thousands of families and properties for decades, especially in Marikina and Cagayan Valley,” added Senior Undersecretary Sadain.

The Pasig-Marikina River Basin study team is conducted by JICA flood management experts in partnership with CTI Engineering International Co., Ltd.

On the otherhand, the Cagayan River Basin is facilitated by another set of experts from JICA alongside its consultants: Nippon Koei Co., Ltd., YachiyoEngineering Co., Ltd., and CTI Engineering International Co., Ltd.

Anticipated to provide longstanding flood control measures in the continuous effort of the government under the Bagong Pilipinas to mitigate the devastating flooding problem in the Philippines, the Technical Cooperation Study is set to finish and submit its final report in October 2025.