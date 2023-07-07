DPWH ramping up accomplishment of Panguil Bay Bridge Project at 73%

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The 3.17-kilometer Panguil Bay Bridge Project of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Northern Mindanao is nearing the next phase of both approaches from Tangub City, Misamis Occidental and Tubod, Lanao del Norte meeting in the extra-dosed type center main bridge.

In his inspection, DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain reported to Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan that the two (2)-lane inter-island bridge project across Panguil Bay is already more than 73 percent completed.

“With the project target to achieve 86 percent toward end of this year 2023 and full completion by first half of year 2024, over 400 manpower are deployed on-site working round the clock 24/7”, said Senior Undersecretary Sadain.

Others present at the project inspection are Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) Project Directors Sharif Madsmo H. Hasim and Benjamin A. Bautista; Stakeholders Relations Service Director Randy R. Del Rosario; and Project Managers Marlon B. Galerio, Reyderick Siozon, and Samuel Bayot.

A DPWH flagship infrastructure project, the construction of Panguil Bay Bridge is being implemented by UPMO – Roads Management Cluster II (Multilateral) headed by Project Director Hasim and direct project supervision of Project Manager Teresita V. Bauzon.

Costing ₱7.37 Billion, the bridge project made of pre-stressed concrete girders and an approach road is funded by a loan agreement between Government of the Philippines (GOP) and Export-Import Bank of Korea (Korea Eximbank).

Supportive of the DPWH INFRAgenda 2028 Strategic Plan of reducing travel time, the design and build of Panguil Bay Bridge will enhance transportation capacity and efficiency in contributing to Mindanao socio-economic development.

The project aims to have a seven (7)-minute inter-island connectivity with Tubod, Lanao del Norte and Tangub, Misamis Occidental as opposed to the present connectivity between Ozamiz City/ Tangub City and Tubod through Roll-On, Roll-Off (RoRo) vessel which has a travel time of about two (2) hours to two and a half (2.5) hours including loading and unloading time.

On the otherhand, the current land travel traffic over a distance of 100 kilometers is at two (2) hours to 2.5 hours.

Started on February 2020, the project is under the joint venture group of contractors composed of Namkwang Engineering & Construction Corp together with Gumgwang Construction Co., Ltd and Kukdong Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.

The project engineering consultants are Yooshin Engineering Corporation, Kyong-Ho Engineering & Architects Co., Ltd, and Pyunghwa Engineering Consultants Ltd.