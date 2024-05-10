DPWH rushes to complete gap of Panguil Bay Bridge

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is now working on closing the gaps to complete the 3.17-kilometer Panguil Bay Bridge Project which will soon become the longest sea-crossing bridge in Mindanao.

In his report to DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain said that the inter-island bridge project in Northern Mindanao is currently 90 percent completed, with only 38.75-meter gap to link the superstructure from Tangub City, Misamis Occidental to Tubod, Lanao del Norte.

“We are currently rushing works on both side of the Tangub and Tubod approaches as well as the remaining three (3) gaps to fully connect the whole Panguil Bay Bridge,” said Senior Undersecretary Sadain who led an inspection of the project on Thursday, May 9, 2024, together with DPWH OIC-Project Director Teresita V. Bauzon of Unified Project Management Office – Roads Management Cluster II (Multilateral), and representatives from the design and build contractor Namkwang Engineering & Construction Corporation in joint venture with Kukdong Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. and Gumgwang Construction Co., Ltd.

According to Senior Undersecretary Sadain, the Panguil Bay Bridge is among the infrastructure flagship projects of the Department, having been initiated in the previous administration and continued under the term of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., as it is seen as a landmark infrastructure that would boost economic growth of Mindanao.

When completed, this will be able to reduce travel time between Tangub City, Misamis Occidental and Tubod, Lanao del Norte to only seven (7) minutes, from the current travel time of one (1) and a half hour to two (2) and a half hour via Roll-On, Roll Off (RoRo) or land travel with over a distance of 100 kilometers.

The project is funded through a loan agreement between Government of the Philippines (GOP) and Korean Export-Import Bank (Korea Eximbank).

The Panguil Bay Bridge Project commenced civil works in 2020 amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic, navigating through unprecedented circumstances to fulfill its objectives.

However, it faced additional hurdles due to insufficient fund allocation, further complicating its progress and implementation.

“Despite these setbacks, the project persevered, demonstrating DPWH resilience and underscores the commitment of President Marcos administration to advancing vital infrastructure projects that will contribute to the nation’s progress and prosperity under Bagong Pilipinas”, added Senior Undersecretary Sadain.