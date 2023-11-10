DPWH signs civil works contract for Bucana Bridge Project in Davao City

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Public Works (DPWH) has entered a contract agreement with China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) for the construction of Davao River Bridge also known as Bucana Bridge in Davao City.

DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan has officially approved the ₱3.126 Billion civil works contract signed by DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain and CRBC General Manager Ren Xiaopeng for the construction of a four (4)-lane bridge and approaches with a total length of 1,340-lineal meter funded under China-Aid Grant.

The DPWH-CRBC contract signing held on November 3, 2023 was also participated by Counsellor Yang Guoliang of the Embassy of China in the Philippines, CRBC Assistant General Manager Zhang Lei, Project Director Rodrigo I. Delos Reyes of DPWH Unified Project Management Office – Bridges Management Cluster (UPMO-BMC), and DPWH OIC-Chief Accountant June E. Balisi.

In his report to Secretary Bonoan, Senior Undersecretary Sadain said that the Chinese Project Management Company has also gave on November 8, 2023 its confirmation for the civil works contract agreement of the soon to be a modern bridge set to have a profound impact on transportation network, as it is a critical component and will complement to Davao City Coastal Road presently serving as an alternate route to the existing urban road network of Davao City.

According to Senior Undersecretary Sadain, the signing of the contract document mark the formalization of agreements with the selected construction firm procured through competitive bidding among the shortlisted contractors of the Government of the People’s Republic of China (GPRC) and the beginning of the construction phase of Bucana Bridge.

GPRC extends a grant to the Philippines on the basis of the Exchange of Letters signed on November 20, 2018 concerning the construction of the China-Aid Localized Project for Davao River Bridge (Bucana Bridge). The implementation agreement between GPRC and the Government of the Philippines was signed on October 20, 2023.

Senior Undersecretary Sadain shared to Counsellor Yang deepest appreciation to the Government of the People’s Republic of China for working together with the Philippines on various projects that have not only improved infrastructure but also fostered economic growth.

The Binondo-Intramuros Bridge in Manila and the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge in Makati and Mandaluyong, both across Pasig River, were the first DPWH UPMO-implemented infrastructure project in partnership with the Government of the Republic of China under the Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation in 2017.

Over the next 24 months or until November 2025, DPWH UPMO-BMC and CRBC will work for the quality completion of the China-Aid Localized Project for Davao River Bridge located in the estuary of Davao River.

Bucana Bridge Project involves the construction of a 4-lane 6-span extradosed bridge, connection road, traffic engineering, lighting, and other ancillary facilities.

The Detailed Engineering Design (DED) plans is already approved by the DPWH Central Office.