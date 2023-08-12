Dr. Leachon is now DOH Special Adviser

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa designated known cardiologist Dr. Tony Leachon as special adviser for non-communicable diseases.

Herbosa said the public will certainly benefit from the appointment of Leachon owing to his expertise in the field of medicine.

“Together, we continue to move steadfastly in further realizing the Universal Healthcare. With the aid of Dr. Leachon, we will ensure that Bawat Pilipino, ramdam ang kalusugan dahil sa Healthy Pilipinas, bawat buhay mahalaga,” Herbosa said.

Leachon, an internist and cardiologist, is currently holding clinic at the Manila Doctor’s Hospital.

He also served as a special consultant on National Task Force Against COVID-19 (NTF) during the time of President Rodrigo Duterte.

However, he was removed owing to his criticisms over how the government was handling the COVID -19 problem.

Just the same, he continued issuing suggestions to government as part of public service.