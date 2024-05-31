Dr. Leachon unfazed by charges, vows to continue defending healthcare ethical standards

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Independent health reform advocate Dr. Tony Leachon branded the filing of cyberlibel charges against him as ‘clearly an attempt to redirect the narrative and intimidate critics.”

Leachon said this after learning that a pharmaceutical company which is under Senate inquiry has sued him for libel.

“This legal action … thus undermines the significant issues raised by our Senators. I see this as a desperate effort to silence truthful investigation and manipulate public opinion,” he said, in reference to the probe being done by Senate for possible ethical violations in the medical field.

Leachon said that contrary to the accusations, his comments on social media did not specifically name the company until it was publicly identified in the Senate inquiry led by Senators Jinggoy Estrada, JV Ejercito and Sen. Bong Go. The case has been referred to the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chaired by Senator Pia Cayetano for further investigation.

He also said that his remarks were in line with earlier reports by respected journalists and were part of ongoing discussions among healthcare professionals.

“The basis of my critique was not malice but a concern for the integrity of the medical profession. Nothing I stated has been shown to be false. Instead, it aligns with the whistleblower’s revelations that were later substantiated by senatorial investigations,” Leachon said in a statement.

He added: “I stand by my decision to bring these matters to public attention. It is crucial that such issues are debated openly for the sake of our medical community and the trust that the Filipino people place in their healthcare providers.”

“Despite these legal challenges, I remain committed to defending the ethical standards of healthcare in the Philippines for the benefit of future medical professionals, our patients, and our nation as a whole. God bless Filipino Doctors, God Bless the Philippines and God Bless us all,” he concluded.