Drag queen Pura Luka Vega rearrested

166 SHARES Share Tweet

PURA Luka Vega, the drag queen who went controversial for his viral ‘Ama Namin’ performance, was again arrested in Manila.

A report from the Manila Police District (MPD) said that Vega, Amadeus Fernando Magallanes Pagente in real life, 34, senior health program officer of the Department of Health (DOH), was nabbed by policemen from the Sta. Cruz Police Station 3 (PS-3) in his workplace at the DOH main office located at the corner of Rizal Avenue and San Lazaro Street in Sta. Cruz at around 4:30 p.m. the other day.

The arrest was pursuant to a warrant issued by Presiding Judge Dolly Rose Bolante Prado of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 306 and dated February 26, 2024 stemming from his cases of three counts of immoral doctrines, obscene publication and exhibitions and indecent shows.

The charges were in connection with his ‘Ama Namin’ performance which gained various reactions from the public.

The court meantime recommended a bail of P360,000 for his temporary liberty.

As of this writing, Vega is still detained at the custodial jail of the MPD-PS3.