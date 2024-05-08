Dress code ordered by BI to beat the heat

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco announces that all employees may wear smart casual uniform starting May 7 until May 31. (JERRY S. TAN)

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco announces that all employees may wear smart casual uniform starting May 7 until May 31. (JERRY S. TAN)

IN an effort to address the extreme heat, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) implemented a dress code adjustment.

In a memorandum, the BI’s administrative division announced that all employees may wear smart casual uniform starting May 7 until May 31, except during Mondays wherein complete uniform is required.

Exempted from this memorandum are employees under the civil security unit and those assigned at the international ports of entry and exit.

The move comes as the country experiences scorching temperatures, with several areas being tagged by PAGASA as having ‘dangerous’ heat index classification.

Earlier, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) allowed employees of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to wear light uniforms while on duty due to the extreme heat.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the safety of its employees during the extreme weather condition is most important hence the dress code adjustment.