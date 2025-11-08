DRMG holds online meeting with DSWD’s Field Offices for disaster preps ahead of Super Typhoon ‘Uwan’

443 SHARES Share Tweet

In preparation for the onslaught of Super Typhoon ‘Uwan,’ officials and representatives of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Offices discuss on Friday (November 7) the disaster response preparations and the status of coordination with local government units (LGUs) during an online meeting called by the DSWD’s Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG).

The meeting was presided over by Asst. Secretary Leo Quintilla of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) and concurrent Officer-in-Charge of the National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau (NRLMB).

The other DSWD officials who attended the meeting were Undersecretary Diana Rose Cajipe of the DRMG and Director Maria Isabel Lanada of the Disaster Response and Management Bureau (DRMB). (AKDL)

DSWD now on full alert; readies relief items, specialized equipment ahead of Super Typhoon ‘Uwan’

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) frontline offices are now on full alert and ready to release augmentation support to any local government unit (LGU) that will be in the direct path of Super Typhoon ‘Uwan.’

Asst. Secretary Leo Quintilla of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) reported to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on Friday (November 7) that the DSWD has more than 2.04 million boxes of family food packs (FFPs) prepositioned in different hubs, spokes, and last mile warehouses across the country.

Asst. Secretary Quintilla, the concurrent Officer-in-Charge of the DSWD’s National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau (NRLMB), said the Department’s disaster response teams are on full alert and will closely monitor updates on the potential super typhoon.

“The DSWD is ready. We have a total of 2,040,813 family food boxes, we have 314,000 non-food items, and we have 91,101 ready-to-eat food (RTEF). Ito pong RTEF ay binibigay natin sa ating mga stranded individuals in ports, at the same time, during the first day of disaster na hindi pa ready yung ating mga community kitchens,” Asst. Secretary Quintilla told reporters in a press briefing via video conferencing.

The NRLMB chief said the DSWD is set to preposition water filtration kits ahead of the landfall of Super Typhoon Uwan.

“Starting this weekend hanggang Monday, mag-prepositioning na rin tayo ng water filtration kits, especially sa North Luzon area,” Asst. Secretary Quintilla said.

The portable water filtration kit has 0.1 micron filters that can remove cholera, salmonella, E. Coli, and coliform bacteria. It includes a bucket adapter filter assembly, drill bit, filter hanger, cleaning plunger and instruction materials.

The portable water filtration system can be deployed to evacuation centers or communities where water sources and distribution systems are affected or damaged during disasters.

Aside from relief goods, Asst. Secretary Quintilla assured the media that specialized equipment such as the mobile command center (MCC), mobile kitchen, water trucks, and water treatment units are also ready for deployment to LGUs needing assistance. (AKDL)

DSWD gears up for ‘Uwan’ with over 1.9 million food packs prepositioned in warehouses nationwide

As part of the disaster preparedness for Super Typhoon ‘Uwan’, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has strategically prepositioned more than 1.9 million family food packs (FFPs) across the country to ensure the immediate delivery of augmentation support to local government units (LGUs).

Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) told the Saturday News Forum on November 8 that the DSWD is ready for ‘Uwan’ from the national disaster response teams down to the Field Offices (FOs).

Of the 1.9 million food packs, more than 300,000 FFPs are stored in Region 3 (Central Luzon), including 40,000 in Aurora Province; while Region 2 (Cagayan Valley) has more than 148,000 food packs.

Region 1 (Ilocos Region) has close to 100,000 food packs while the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) has a stockpile of around 68,000 FFPs.

“So makikita nyo po, nakahanda ang buong DSWD. Those goods are already on the ground. It’s just a matter of accessing this or dispatching it to the local government units na magre-request po ng augmentation support from the DSWD,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao told reporters.

The DRMG assistant secretary has reiterated that under the DSWD’s Buong Bansa Handa (BBH) program, the Department has established two parallel supply chains to ensure faster and more efficient delivery of relief goods, with supplies prepositioned up to the municipal level.

The Department, likewise, deployed its mobile command center in anticipation of possible power and communication interruptions due to the recent and incoming typhoons.

The mobile command center has an IT equipment, a generator, and Starlink connectivity to ensure continuous coordination and real-time information flow that will guide disaster response operations.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also DSWD spokesperson, pointed out that the reinforced and more efficient disaster response initiative of the Department is in line with the instruction of the President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure speedy and sufficient aid to all affected by disasters.

Simultaneous to preparing for ‘Uwan’, the DSWD spokesperson stressed that the agency has also intensified its disaster relief and recovery operations in Tino-hit communities.

To date, 350,000 family food packs had already been distributed in the impacted areas with round-the-clock disaster operations done by the DSWD’s regional Field Offices.

“Kahapon, nasa Cebu po kami para makipag pulong sa mga local chief executives at matukoy kung ano pa po yung mga tulong or interventions na maari nating maipabaabot…. At habang naghahanda nga po kami para sa pagdating ng Bagyong Uwan, ang DSWD po ay nagpapatuloy sa isinasagawan nito na humanitarian assistance and disaster response efforts doon naman sa naapektuhan ng Bagyong Tino,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said.

The DSWD is also ready to implement the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program in coordination with the concerned LGUs for validated lists of disaster-affected families.

This intervention aims to help affected residents recover from the socioeconomic impacts of the recent calamities.

The DSWD has also deployed its mobile kitchen to provide hot meals to families and individuals affected by severe weather conditions, particularly in areas heavily impacted by flooding and strong winds.

Aside from food and non-food items, the DSWD has also distributed more than 400 portable water filtration kits to areas affected by Typhoon Tino, particularly in Cebu, to ensure the supply of clean and safe drinking water.

“Nagpadala rin kami ng mahigit 400 pieces of these water filtration kits. Ito po, makikita nyo, meron itong water filtration system which is may 0.1 micron filters that could actually remove cholera, salmonella, E. coli, at coliform bacteria,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

To sustain these operations, the DSWD has submitted its 10th Quick Response Fund (QRF) replenishment request amounting to ₱625 million to the Department of Budget and Management.

This fund will cover ongoing response efforts for Typhoon Tino-affected areas and preparedness measures for Super Typhoon Uwan.

“Ang DSWD is always grateful to the Department of Budget and Management kasi lahat po ng mga requests namin for QRF replenishment ay agad po nila na natutugunan… dahil kinakailangang magpatuloy yung pamamahagi natin ng tulong dito sa mga naapektuhan ng Bagyong Tino and also inanticipate natin yung pang magiging response actions natin para naman doon mga maaapektuhan nitong si Bagyong Uwan” Assistant Secretary Dumlao said.

With its continuous preparedness and response efforts, the DSWD assures the public that it remains ready to extend immediate aid and essential support to communities affected by natural calamities. (KI)