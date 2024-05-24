DSWD Academy capacitates house parents of residential care facilities for children

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development, through the DSWD Academy, extends capacity building opportunities for house parents through a week-long training program held on May 19 to 25 at the UP-University Hotel in Diliman, Quezon City.

DSWD’s National Training Center for Boys (NTSB) Head Joana Hizon served as resource person in understanding and dealing with situations that may be encountered by house parents in their respective residential facilities.

The week-long training was participated by some 38 house parents from different settings and residential care facilities managed and run by the DSWD, local government units (LGUs), and non-government organizations (NGOs).

Through this training, the DSWD Academy aims to enhance the knowledge, skills, and attitudes of house parents to enable them to provide effective and compassionate care for children, especially those children in need of special protection (CNSPs).