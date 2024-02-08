DSWD Academy completes 1st batch of training course on case management

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) holds a four-day training on Social Work Case Management for social workers from February 5 to 8 at the University Hotel in UP Diliman, Quezon City.

Some 37 social workers from different local government units (LGUs) nationwide took the training course aimed at strengthening their foundational knowledge, skills, and attitudes on social work practice.

The training is among the variety of courses to be offered by the DSWD Academy which is expected to be fully operational this year.