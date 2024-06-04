DSWD Academy holds gender-response case management course for social workers

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is holding a Certificate Course on Gender-Responsive Case Management for 34 social workers from various local government units (LGUs) from June 3-7 at the University of the Philippines-University Hotel in Diliman, Quezon City.

In her message, Undersecretary for Standards and Capacity Building Group (SCBG)Denise Florence Bernos-Bragas, MD, FPAFP expressed gratitude to all the participants who attended the three-day learning workshop as she reiterated DSWD’s vision of preparing LGU counterparts for the provision of exceptional public services.

The DSWD Academy is the Department’s concrete response to its promise of providing technical assistance and resource augmentation to the agency’s partner stakeholders such as LGUs, civil society organizations (CSOs) and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).