DSWD Academy launches gender- responsive case management course

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Academy officially launched on Monday (June 3) the certificate course on gender-responsive case management for social workers at the UP-University Hotel in Diliman, Quezon City.

In her opening message, Undersecretary for Standards and Capacity Building Group (SCBG) Denise FB Bernos-Bragas, MD, said the five-day training course is designed to enhance the knowledge, skills, and attitudes of social workers that will enable them to effectively implement gender-responsive approaches in their case management practices.

“We are gathered here in pursuit of a greater purpose. Our objective is to commence an intellectually stimulating and transformative expedition into the domain of gender-responsive case management,” Undersecretary Bragas said.

A total of 34 local social welfare and development officers (LSWDOs) from different local government units (LGUs) across the country compose the first batch for the course that aims to help them recognize and address the underlying needs and experiences of individuals based on their gender identities while fostering an inclusive and supportive environment.

“Gender-Responsive Case Management (GRCM) is not necessarily a completely new concept, but rather an emerging approach that has gained recognition in recent years,” Usec Bragas pointed out.

The DSWD official explained that GRCM is an evolving framework that acknowledges the need for a gender-sensitive and survivor-centered response to gender-based violence (GBV).

As one of the specialized courses offered by the DSWD Academy, the training in gender-responsive case management underscores the agency’s commitment in responding to the increasing volume of violence against women (VAW) cases and ensuring the healing and recovery of survivors.

The ongoing training, which will conclude on Friday (June 7), marks a significant step in the DSWD’s efforts to enhance social workers’ capabilities in providing gender-responsive services, thereby fostering a safer and more equitable society.

As a priority program of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, the DSWD Academy plans to make the said training a regular offering to sustain efforts in combating VAW-related cases at the local level.