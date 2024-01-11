DSWD achieves 99% of annual target for centenarian program in 2023

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has reached 99 percent of its annual target for the implementation of the centenarian program in 2023, DSWD Asst. Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said on Thursday (January 11).

Asst. Sec. Lopez, who is also the agency’s spokesperson, said that a total of 2,444 centenarians, or 99.15 percent of the program’s annual target of 2,465, were recognized and provided with centenarian incentives by the DSWD.

“This achievement underscores the department’s commitment to the well-being and support of our elderly citizens, as well as in recognition of their significant contributions to nation-building,” the DSWD spokesperson pointed out.

According to Asst. Sec. Lopez, the provision of centenarian gifts to Filipinos who reached 100 years of age and above is part of the implementation of the Centenarian Program, as mandated by Republic Act No. 10868 or the Centenarians Act of 2016.

Under theprogram, centenarians residing in the country or abroad are provided with Php 100,000 cash incentives and a Letter of Felicitation signed by the President of the Philippines congratulating them for their longevity.

Aside from the cash gift, the DSWD provides a posthumous plaque of recognition for a deceased centenarian, which may be received by the nearest surviving relative.

“More than these incentives, the program reflects the government’s dedication in honoring the resilience of all Filipinos who reached 100 years of age,” Asst. Sec. Lopez said.

Asst. Sec. Lopez also expressed gratitude for the hard work and dedication of the department’s personnel, as well as the collaborative efforts with local government units (LGUs) and the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC).

“This achievement is a testament to the effectiveness of our programs and the commitment of everyone involved to make a positive impact on the lives of our centenarians,” the agency spokesperson underscored.

Asst. Secretary Lopez also emphasized that the DSWD has allotted more than Php186 million to fund the implementation of the centenarian program this 2024.

“We assure you of our unwavering commitment to the continued implementation and enhancement of the program, ensuring that deserving centenarians will be reached and provided with incentives,” the spokesperson said.

Asst. Sec. Lopez reiterated that the DSWD will closely coordinate with the LGUs and the NCSC to improve the planning and budgeting for the effective and efficient implementation of the law.