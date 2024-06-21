DSWD acquires software to streamline data collection during disaster, calamities

277 SHARES Share Tweet

In its continuing drive to establish innovative solutions to better protect the Filipino people, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is now developing a data capturing tool for real-time disaster incident reporting.

DSWD Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Diana Rose Cajipe said the Advanced Data Gathering for Assistance Preparedness for Protection (AGAPP) is an innovative tool designed to streamline the collection of data and information on disaster incidents.

Undersecretary Cajipe told reporters at the DSWD’s Thursday Media Forum on June 20 that the AGAPP aims to provide near real-time situation reports critical for informed decision-making, especially in disaster response operations.

“It is important in our planning to be very specific and address the needs. The only way we would know that is to be able to get accurate data, and of course, disaggregated data as well. For example, in our evacuation center, how many are pregnant, are there persons with disabilities? With the software that we are currently working on, we will not only be identifying the number of people in an evacuation center, but also obtaining this very, very important data that we can use in our planning and our response operations,” Usec. Cajipe explained to reporters at the Central Office’s New Press Center in Quezon City.

The advanced data gathering application of AGAPP provides essential features tailored for the DSWD Field Offices, ensuring efficient reporting, image capturing, geotagging as well as smooth communication processes.

“The Disaster Response Command Center (DRCC) here at the Central Office was extended through the Mobile Command Centers (MCC). Now, we are procuring gadgets so our field workers can input data from the ground and then it goes directly to the Central Office, near real-time,” the DRMG undersecretary pointed out.

The DSWD recently inaugurated its DRCC that stands as a central hub for disaster monitoring, reporting, and coordination of preparedness and response efforts.

Early this month, the DRMG deployed the Mobile Command Centers across 14 DSWD regional offices with two additional MCC trucks to be sent off to two other field offices.

The MCC features state-of-the-art Information and Communications Technology (ICT) equipment that will enable near real-time coordination and communication among national and local government agencies.

The MCCs also provide free WiFi and internet connectivity as well as free charging of mobile phones to communities in disaster-hit areas where there are no electricity.