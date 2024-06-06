DSWD aid to Kanlaon evacuees reaches Php1.4 million

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development‘s (DSWD) assistance to families displaced by the volcanic eruption of Mt. Kanlaon has already reached over Php1.4 million, a DSWD official said on Thursday (June 6).

“During these trying times, we thank our local government units (LGUs) and other partners for helping the DSWD in its disaster response efforts. As directed by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, the Department will continue to render assistance until our displaced citizens are able to resume normal lives,” DSWD Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao said.

Asst. Sec. Dumlao said the DSWD Field Offices-6 (Western Visayas) and 7 (Central Visayas) remain in close coordination with the LGUs of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, respectively.

“A total of Php983,252 worth of humanitarian assistance was already provided to the municipalities of Bago City, La Carlota City, La Castellana and Pontevedra in Negros Occidental, while affected locals in Canlaon City, Negros Oriental received a total of Php440,017 worth of relief aid,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said.

In addition to resource augmentation, the DSWD FO-6 also provided technical assistance by conducting crash courses on Camp Coordination and Camp Management for the members of the Quick Response Teams handling internally displaced persons in Negros Occidental.

Based on the latest report, 330 families or 1,285 individuals are taking temporary shelter in eight evacuation centers in the affected regions, while 69 families or 384 persons are temporarily staying with their relatives or friends.