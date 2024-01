332 SHARES Share Tweet

Personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-5 (Bicol Region) distribute on Tuesday (January 16) family food packs (FFPs) to some 100 fisherfolk from Barangay Pandan, Cabusao in Camarines Sur to help them with their food needs while they are unable to go out to the sea to catch fish due to the effects of a shear line in the province.