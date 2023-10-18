DSWD aids 16 Pinoy repatriates from Israel

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Operations Group Monina Josefina Romualdez personally hands over cash assistance to 16 Filipino repatriates, including a one-month-old baby, who arrived in the country from Israel on Wednesday (October 18).

These repatriates comprise the first batch of overseas Filipinos who left Israel amid the ongoing armed conflict.

Aside from the DSWD, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), and Department of Health (DOH) welcomed the returning Filipinos from Israel and provided them with immediate assistance and other forms of support.