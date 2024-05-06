DSWD aids El Niño-hit farmers in Cebu City’s mountain villages

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Field Office-7 (Central Visayas) distribute on Sunday (May 5) family food packs (FFPs) to El Niño-affected farmers in 28 mountain barangays in the city.

More than 10,000 FFPs were distributed by the Field Office to farmers from these mountain barangays which are now under a ‘State of Calamity’ due to the adverse effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

The relief distribution led by DSWD Central Visayas Assistant Regional Director for Operations (ARDO) Juanito Cantero and Assistant Regional Director for Administration (ARDA) Tonyson Luther Lee was in coordination with the local government unit (LGU) of Cebu City led by Mayor Michael Rama.