DSWD aids fire-hit families in various regions in collab with concerned LGUs

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Families affected by recent fire incidents in the different regions in the country have been assisted by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in line with its mandate to serve families and individuals in difficult circumstances, the agency spokesperson said on Tuesday (February 13).

DSWD Asst. Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said the agency’s concerned Field Offices have swiftly addressed the needs of the fire-affected families and the FO’s personnel have been in close coordination with local government units (LGUs) to determine other forms of support that they need.

“Part of our mandate is to assist LGUs serve their constituents who are in difficult circumstances, like being affected by a fire incident,” Asst. Sec. Lopez said.

In Central Visayas, Asst. Sec. Lopez reported that DSWD Field Office-7 extended more than Php994,000 worth of humanitarian aid to the 81 families or 240 individuals who were affected by the Feb 3 fire that razed around 80 houses in B. Suico St. located in Upper Tingub in Barangay Tingub, Mandaue City.

The DSWD Central Visayas regional office distributed family food packs (FFPs); sets of hygiene, sleeping, and family kits as well as cash aid through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, according to the DSWD spokesperson.

Personnel of the Field Office Central Visayas were also deployed to assess the situation of the families affected by two separate fire incidents in Sitio Sac-sac in Barangay Malabuhan and Sitio Bungag, Barangay Apoloy in Siaton town, Negros Oriental.

“The affected families in these areas were referred to our AICS program for possible provision of cash aid,” Asst. Sec. Lopez pointed out.

In CALABARZON, Asst. Sec. Lopez said some 66 families, out of 90 households affected by a fire incident in Barangay Pulvorista in Kawit, Cavite last February 8 were also given FFPs, hygiene and sleeping kits, and bottled water by the regional office.

The CALABARZON Field Office has also coordinated with the LGU of Lipa City for the provision of augmentation support to the 12 families affected by the fire that broke out on February 11 in Barangay Bugtong na Pulo, Asst. Sec. Lopez said.

In the Bicol Region, DSWD Field Office-5 extended assistance worth more than Php9,000 to two families whose houses were razed by a fire in Barangay Zone 2 in the Municipality of Libon, Albay last February 6.

In a another fire incident in Zone 5, Barangay Perpetual Help in Iriga City last February 11, the DSWD Bicol regional office provided the affected family with food packs and other non-food items.

“These families from two different fire incidents in the Bicol region will also receive financial support through AICS, pending the assessment of our field office personnel,” Asst. Sec. Lopez said.

In the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), the DSWD Field Office is monitoring the situation of a family composed of four members who were affected by a fire incident in Barangay Cawayan in Asipulo, Ifugao last February 8.

“We are also in close coordination with the local government of Baguio City to further assess the aftermath of the fire incident at The Voice of America, Camp John Hay last February 11,” Asst. Sec. Lopez said.

Asst. Sec. Lopez also mentioned that the DSWD Field Office-9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) has coordinated with the LGU of Kumalarang in Zamboanga del Sur to provide the necessary assistance to the 10 families affected by the fire incident in Barangay. Diplo last February 7.

The DSWD spokesperson reiterated the agency’s commitment to supporting families who are affected by disasters in line with the directive of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to provide them with all forms of assistance to ensure that no one is left behind.