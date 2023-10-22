DSWD aids more Pinoy repatriates from Israel

194 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has provided assistance to the second batch of Filipino repatriates, who arrived in the Philippines from Israel on Friday (October 20).

The second batch, composed of 18 individuals, were welcomer by Asst. Secretary for Statutory Programs Ada A. Colico, together with other government officials, upon their arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

As of Saturday (October 21), a total of 34 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) have been assisted by the DSWD through the provision of Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

Each repatriated OFW received Php 10,000 cash aid and food assistance worth Php 10,000.

“The DSWD will continue to monitor the situation of our fellow Filipinos who arrived from Israel. We will also provide other augmentation support if needed,” Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said.

“We will also endorse them to their respective DSWD Field Offices for possible provision of additional services,” Asst. Sec. Lopez, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, added.

Aside from the DSWD, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) also vowed to provide livelihood, financial support, and job facilitation through its reintegration program.