DSWD aids Pinoy seafarers in Houthi rebels’ attack

In line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) immediately mobilized its personnel to assist the Filipino seafarers who survived as well as the families of those who perished in the missile attack by Houthi rebels.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian has instructed the agency’s operations cluster, headed by Undersecretary for Operations Monina Josefina Romualdez, to assist the families of the two casualties as well as the survivors of the missile attack.

“The DSWD expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families of the two Filipino seafarers who perished in the tragic incident,” DSWD Asst. Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez, who is also the agency spokesperson, said.

The DSWD has already extended Php10,000 worth of initial cash assistance to the mother of one of the two seafarers who died during the missile attack.

The bereaved family of the other casualty will also receive help from the Department, the DSWD spokesperson assured.

“This is just initial assistance. Rest assured that we will continue to assist the bereaved families in this difficult time,” Asst. Sec. Lopez said.

Some 11 survivors who arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday (March 12) from Egypt were also given Php 20,000 each as cash and food assistance, according to the agency spokesperson.

“The DSWD recognizes the challenges faced by the survivors and their families and is dedicated to offering assistance and support throughout the recovery process,” Asst. Sec. Lopez said.

On March 6, the Filipino seafarers were on a merchant vessel MV Confidence navigating the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden when the Houthi rebels attacked, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and injuries to Filipino seafarers.

Asst. Sec. Lopez reiterated that the DSWD is committed to providing comprehensive support to ensure that the bereaved families and the survivors receive the necessary assistance, as instructed by the chief executive.