Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian joins the coordination meeting presided over by Surigao del Sur Governor Alexander Pimentel on Monday (December 4) at the provincial capitol in Tandag City to discuss disaster response efforts following the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the province on December 2. Also in the meeting are Undersecretary for Disaster Response and Management Group Diana Rose Cajipe, DSWD-Caraga Regional Director Mari Flor Dollanga, and the mayors of the different towns of Surigao del Sur.