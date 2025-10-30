DSWD aims to eliminate ‘ghost recipients’ of gov’t services with roll out of ‘BBM Serbisyo” digital app in November

526 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Social Registry Office (SRO) is now preparing for the full rollout this November of Basta Beripikado, Mabilis ang Serbisyo (BBM Serbisyo), a digital platform to streamline beneficiary verification.

The BBM Serbisyo platform, which was pilot-launched on October 8, aims to accelerate the verification and identification process of beneficiaries under the agency’s Know-Your-Customer (KYC) system, ensuring that government aid reaches the rightful recipients more efficiently and accurately.

Through this digital innovation, the DSWD seeks to ensure that only legitimate beneficiaries are able to claim government assistance—eliminating cases of ‘ghost recipients’ and strengthening transparency in the Department’s social protection programs.

SRO Director Jimmy Francis Schuck II said the initiative will improve the accuracy of the agency’s beneficiary database and prepare the DSWD for a more integrated government system in the future.

“Magagamit ang National ID sa pamamagitan ng BBM Serbisyo para ma-check halimbawa sa PSA (Philippine Statistics Authority) kung ito talaga for example ay patay na ba, or ito ay nag lipat ng address o ito ay may bago nang apelyido lalong lalo na sa mga babae na kinakasal,” Director Schuck told reporters during the DSWD Thursday Media Forum on October 30 at the Crisis Intervention Unit (CIU) satellite office in Paragon Place along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

In support of the Marcos administration’s digitalization program, the DSWD is implementing the use of the National ID through the BBM Serbisyo platform across all its grant-based programs.

Director Schuck also explained to reporters how the platform works.

“Maari niyo pong subukan, i-input niyo lang po yung inyong pangalan at birthday, tapos take a selfie, tapos i-input niyo po ang inyong contact number,” the SRO director said.

To further enhance accessibility, the DSWD plans to develop an offline version of the app to cater to communities with limited or no internet connectivity, including indigenous peoples (IP) living in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA).

“Itong BBM Serbisyo kasi kinakailangan ano ka may data, may mga lugar pa tayo… yung mga nasa GIDA, ito yung mga remote areas na walang internet. So, ang ginagawa po ng DSWD ngayon, ang ginagawa ng opisina namin ngayon is, gagawa ng offline version para sa mga remote areas, gaya ng mga areas kung saan ang ating mga katutubo,” Director Schuck pointed out.

As of October 30, more than 91,000 beneficiaries under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program have already been authenticated using the BBM Serbisyo application.

Director Schuck encouraged all beneficiaries of DSWD’s social protection services and programs to make use of the platform.

“Inaanyayahan po namin kayong lahat na magpa-authenticate na at subukan ang BBM Serbisyo kasi Basta Beripikado, Mabilis ang Serbisyo,” the SRO director said.

Director Schuck also assured the public that the absence of a National ID will not affect a beneficiary’s eligibility to receive assistance.

The newly launched BBM Serbisyo platform simply enhances and streamlines the agency’s verification process—paving the way for a faster, more reliable, and transparent delivery of social services. (KI)