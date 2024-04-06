DSWD airlifts food packs to Batanes following Tsunami alert from Taiwan quake

Personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and other volunteers help load boxes of family food packs (FFPs) in a Philippine Air Force (PAF) C-130 aircraft at Laoag Airport in Ilocos Norte on Friday (April 5). The FFPs were airlifted by the PAF to the province of Batanes as the DSWD’s augmentation support to the province following the Tsunami warning issued after the April 3 tremor in Taiwan.

Personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and other volunteers help load boxes of family food packs (FFPs) in a Philippine Air Force (PAF) C-130 aircraft at Laoag Airport in Ilocos Norte on Friday (April 5). The FFPs were airlifted by the PAF to the province of Batanes as the DSWD’s augmentation support to the province following the Tsunami warning issued after the April 3 tremor in Taiwan.

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in partnership with the Philippine Air Force (PAF), will airlift some 7,000 family food packs (FFPs) to Batanes as part of its augmentation support to the province following the Tsunami warning issued after the April 3 Taiwan quake.

Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao said on Saturday (April 6) that an initial 600 FFPs were airlifted by a PAF C-130 plane on April 5 from Laoag City, Ilocos Norte to Batanes.

“The family food packs are part of the DSWD’s augmentation support to the provincial government of Batanes which is one of the three provinces alerted for the possible occurrence of tsunami waves. As instructed by Secretary Rex Gatchalian, he wants that relief supplies are ready for any eventuality,” said Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the agency’s co-spokesperson.

The DSWD official said that additional 1,200 FFPs will be airlifted by the PAF this Saturday (April 6) from the Villamor Airbase, of which 600 packs will be immediately taken to Batanes, while the other 600 packs will be staged at the Laoag City Airport.

“Secretary Gatchalian also extends his gratitude to Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro for the prompt assistance to the DSWD in transporting the family food packs,” the co-spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Asst. Secretary Dumlao said the remaining 5,200 FFPs for Batanes will come from the DSWD Field Office-1 (Ilocos Region) warehouse located in Laoag City.

“Our DSWD Field Offices in Ilocos Region and Cagayan Valley are constantly coordinating with the concerned regional Offices of Civil Defense (OCD) and PAF to ensure the smooth delivery of the family food packs to the recipient local government,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said.