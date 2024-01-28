DSWD allots Php537M emergency cash aid to shear line, quake-hit families in Samar, Mindanao

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Three Field Offices of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) started on January 18 the simultaneous payout of cash assistance, through the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program, for the families affected by a triad of disasters that occurred in the last quarter of 2023 to help them recover and resume their normal lives.

DSWD Asst. Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez, who is also agency spokesperson, said on Sunday (January 28) that the simultaneous ECT payout in Samar and Mindanao is in line with the directive of Secretary Rex Gatchalian to ensure that all families affected by disasters are able to immediately recover and start their lives anew.

“The secretary’s directive is anchored on the goal of the Marcos administration to leave no one behind in times of disasters and other emergencies,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

Asst. Secretary Lopez said the DSWD field offices in Region 8 (Eastern Visayas), Region 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN), and Region 13 (Caraga) have mobilized their respective personnel to conduct the payout in the affected areas.

In Eastern Visayas, the Field Office listed 123,133 families from Northern Samar that were affected by flooding incidents due to the effects of a shear line in November 2023 and are eligible to receive the cash aid. The Field Office allotted more than Php 374.3 million for their cash assistance.

As of January 26, the Eastern Visayas DSWD field office has already served 13,418 affected families in the province of Northern Samar, disbursing over Php40.7 million since the payout started on January 19. Each beneficiary received Php3,040.

In SOCCSKSARGEN, the DSWD field office assisted 6,210 families from the towns of Glan, Malapatan, and Alabel in Sarangani province whose houses were totally and partially damaged by the 6.8 magnitude tremor that hit the province also in November 2023.

The DSWD Region 12 field office allotted more than Php91.5 million; of which Php14.2 million was intended for the cash aid to some 523 families with totally damaged houses and Php77.3 million for 5,687 families with partially damaged houses.

Of the total families eligible for the cash assistance, the Field Office – 12 has served 5,112 families disbursing over Php75.4 million during the payout from January 18-25. Families with totally damaged houses received Php27,180 while those with partially damaged homes got Php13,590.

The Caraga Field Office reported 5,692 families in Surigao Del Sur that were affected by the 7.4 magnitude quake on December 2, 2023.

More than Php71.2 million has been earmarked by the Caraga Field Office for the ECT implementation in the said province. Of the total target families, some 4,132 families were served during the January 23 to 26 payout disbursing some Php 51.6 million worth of cash aid. Each family received Php12,510.

“Overall, the DSWD has allotted Php 537 million for the families from the affected towns in Northern Samar, Sarangani and Surigao Del Sur of which Php167.9 million has already been disbursed during the simultaneous payout,” Asst. Secretary Lopez pointed out.

“Our Field Offices will continue to conduct payout activities, in coordination with concerned local government units (LGUs), until all families have been served,” the DSWD official said.