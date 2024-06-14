DSWD, Amnesty Commission explore ways to support amnesty grantees

249 SHARES Share Tweet

As part of its ongoing efforts toward a just and lasting peace, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the National Amnesty Commission (NAC) convened on Thursday (June 13) in Pasay City to discuss effective ways to aid amnesty grantees.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Arnel B. Garcia met with NAC Chairperson Leah Tanodra-Armamento to explore avenues for providing sustainable support measures to amnesty grantees, specifically members of armed rebel groups.

These include the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB), the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF), the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

Under Proclamation Nos. 403, 404, 405 and 406 issued by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Nov 22, 2023, amnesty is being granted to members of the RPMP-RPA-ABB, CPP-NPA-NDF, MILF, and MNLF, respectively, as part of the administration’s comprehensive peace initiatives.

Asst. Sec. Garcia emphasized the importance of providing holistic support to former insurgents as they transition to civilian life.

“Our goal is not only to facilitate their reintegration but also to address the root causes that led them to join such groups. By offering various forms of assistance, we hope to empower them to become productive members of society,” Asst. Sec. Garcia said.

NAC Chairperson Armamento expressed her gratitude and appreciation for the partnership with the DSWD, as she underscored its significance to the administration’s fight against insurgency.

During the meeting, representatives from the DSWD and NAC exchanged insights on the criteria for eligibility, the process of application, and the possible provision of necessary interventions to ensure their successful reintegration.

“The DSWD seeks to offer these individuals a chance to start anew, providing them with access to livelihood opportunities, social and psychosocial support to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to their communities,” Asst. Sec. Garcia said.

The DSWD and the NAC’s collaborative effort marks a significant milestone that signals a renewed commitment to reconciliation and unity among all sectors.

As a result of the meeting, the DSWD and NAC will continue to work hand in hand to identify concrete ways to assist amnesty grantees in rebuilding their lives.

Also present in the meeting were NAC Commissioners Atty. Nasser A. Marohomsalic and Atty. Jamar M. Kulayan.

Asst. Sec. Garcia was joined by Peace and Development Buong Bansa Mapayapa Program (PDBBM) – Program Management Unit (PMU) Program Manager and Director Erickson C. Luz, and other PDBBM-PMU staff.