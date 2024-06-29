DSWD among recipients of Philippine Partners’ Award for Nutrition

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) was among the recipients of the National Nutrition Council’s (NNC) Philippine Partners’ Award for Nutrition under the Government category during the council’s 50th founding anniversary celebration on Tuesday (June 25) in the City of Manila.

DSWD Undersecretary for Operations Monina Josefina Romualdez received the Plaque of Recognition from the members of the NNC Secretariat and Internal Management Committee, led by Executive Director Asst. Secretary Azucena Dayanghirang.

The DSWD was recognized for integrating nutrition concerns in social protection and related programs such as food assistance and the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program which are some of the note-worthy initiatives of the agency.