DSWD assists bereaved family of Criminology student who died of hazing

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office CALABARZON, expressed condolences and provided cash aid to the grieving family of Ahldryn Bravante, a criminology student who lost his life after undergoing fraternity-related hazing on Monday evening (October 16).

The DSWD CALABARZON extended on Thursday (October 19) Php 10,000 worth of cash assistance to the bereaved family and issued a guarantee letter to the funeral service provider, covering the hazing victim’s burial expenses amounting to Php 40,000.

DSWD CALABARZON Regional Director Dr. Barry Chua also offered educational assistance for Ahldryn’s two siblings and his 6-year old daughter.

“The loss of a loved one is an incredibly distressing and overwhelming experience, and the DSWD is committed to supporting families in their time of need,” Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez, who is also DSWD spokesperson, said.

Digna Esguerra-Cabrera, Ahldryn’s grandmother, expressed her gratitude to the DSWD for providing necessary support to the family in the untimely demise of Ahldryn.

“Malaking tulong po sa kanila yun sa gastusin. Hindi naman nila kakayanin yung gagastusin…talagang walang pagkukuhanan,” a teary-eyed Cabrera said.

(That is a big help for them with the expenses. They would not be able to afford the costs…there’s really no other source.)

Aldhryn, a 25-year-old student of the Philippine College of Criminology (PCCr) and resident of Imus, Cavite, was subjected to hazing by a fraternity group in an abandoned building in Quezon City, based on the investigation report of the Quezon City Police Department (QCPD).

According to the DSWD spokesperson, the Department is committed to providing further assistance and support to the Bravante family and is working in collaboration with relevant agencies to ensure that the family receives the necessary interventions.