DSWD assists elderly-biker in viral post

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office in the National Capital Region (NCR), extended assistance on Tuesday (November 28) to Romy Manzano, a 63-year-old resident of San Dionisio, Parañaque City, who gained attention on social media after biking for four hours with his two children in the hopes of receiving financial help.

Upon the instructions of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, NCR Regional Director Atty. Michael Joseph Lorico coordinated with the City Government of Parañaque to locate Manzano’s residence and provide the necessary assistance to him and his family.

Through the joint efforts of the Paranaque local government and the DSWD, the Manzano family received financial assistance under the Department’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Program.

The Department also conducted validation for Manzano to initiate the application process for the Social Pension Program for Indigent Senior Citizens.

Manzano worked as a welder but due to the pandemic, he lost his job and was forced to collect recyclables to sustain his family’s needs.

“The DSWD and the Parañaque City local government will continue to monitor and check whether additional assistance can be extended to Manzano and his family,” DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez, who is the agency’s spokesperson, said.

Manzano expressed gratitude and appreciation for the assistance that his family received from the government, which will help them meet their daily needs.

“Maraming maraming salamat sa DSWD at kay Mayor Eric Olivarez, malaking tulong ito para sa aming pamilya, pang-gastos araw-araw at pambili ng gamot,” Manzano said.

(Thank you very much to DSWD and to Mayor Eric Olivarez, this is a big help for our family, for our daily needs, and to buy medicines.)

