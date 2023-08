222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Bicol regional office provides family food packs (FFPs) and non-food items to a family hit by fire in Balinad, Polangui, Albay on Tuesday (Aug. 29).

The DSWD Field Office-5 (Bicol Region) will also give financial assistance to the affected family under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS).