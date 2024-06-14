DSWD assists pregnant beneficiary file charges vs barangay officials in cash aid deduction

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office-11 (Davao Region) led by Regional Director Atty. Vanessa Goc-Ong accompanies Anne Villarin at the Office of the Ombudsman in the Davao City on Thursday (June 13) to file charges against the barangay officials involved in the cash aid deduction.

Criminal and administrative charges were filed against the chief of Barangay Sinawilan and the barangay kagawad who admitted in a video interview with Brigada News FM Davao that they deducted a large portion of the cash assistance received by Villarin from the DSWD last June 6.

Villarin is the pregnant woman from Sinawilan, Matanao, Davao del Sur who complained in a video that the Php10,000 she received during the Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fishermen, and their Families (PAFFF) payout on June 6 was reduced by the barangay to Php1,500. In the viral video, she stated that after receiving the cash aid, she was informed that it was mandatory to remit the money to the Barangay Hall of Sinawilan.

The DSWD Field Office-11 vowed to maintain open communication with Villarin throughout the pendency of the case and to assist her as she nears the end-stage of her pregnancy.

Criminal and administrative charges have been filed before the Office of the Ombudsman in Davao City against two barangay officials involved in the deduction of Php8,500 from the Php10,000 worth of aid given to a pregnant beneficiary last June 6.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office -11 (Davao Region)

assisted Mrs. Anne Villarin in the filing of criminal and administrative charges against the chief of Barangay Sinawilan and a barangay kagawad who admitted in a video interview with Brigada News FM Davao to deducting a large portion of the cash assistance received by the pregnant beneficiary.

Based on the instruction of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, a complaint affidavit was jointly executed by Mrs. Villarin and DSWD FO-11 Regional Director Atty. Vanessa Goc-ong, on behalf of the Department.

The formal complaint was submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman in the Davao Region, together with the affidavit of witnesses and authentication executed by the Brigada News FM Davao reporter and Field Office-11’s Legal Assistant.

“Our office has also provided Mrs. Villarin with an additional Php8,500 because she refused to accept the money being returned by the barangay officials after the post went viral,” Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao, who is also the agency spokesperson, said on Friday (June 14).

Villarin is the pregnant woman from Sinawilan, Matanao, Davao del Sur who complained in a video that the Php10,000 she received during the Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fishermen, and their Families (PAFFF) payout on June 6 in Digos City was reduced by the barangay to Php1,500.

In the viral video, Villarin said that after receiving the cash aid, she was informed that it was mandatory to remit the money to the Barangay Hall of Sinawilan.

“As guaranteed by Secretary Gatchalian, the barangay officials will be held accountable and be given the most harsh action. We will also ensure to maintain an open communication with Mrs. Villarin throughout the pendency of the case and to assist her as she nears the end-stage of her pregnancy,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao reiterated that DSWD cash aids are for the beneficiaries alone and nobody, not even government officials, should take a cut of these cash aids.