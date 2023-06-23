360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has assured the would-be graduates of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) of the continued support from local government units (LGUs), including various government agencies, and the private sector.

“Ang mga exiting 4Ps ay pormal na i-indorso sa kanilang mga lokal na pamahalaan kasama ang kanilang case folders upang maging gabay ng Local Social Welfare and Development Office sa mga programa at serbisyo na kakailanganin ng pamilya. Ang pag i-indorso ay isinasagawa tuwing Pugay Tagumpay Graduation Ceremonies na isinasagawa ng DSWD katuwang ang lokal na pamahalaan na kanilang kinabibilangan,” DSWD Spokesperson, Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez, said.

(The exiting 4Ps beneficiaries will be formally endorsed to their respective local governments, along with their case folders, to serve as guide for the Local Social Welfare and Development Office in implementing programs and services that the families may need. The endorsement process takes place during the Pugay Tagumpay Graduation Ceremonies organized by DSWD, in partnership, with the local government).

“At dahil sa mga exiting o graduating na sambahayan, ang mga higit na nangangailangan na sambahayan ay mabibigyan ng oportunidad na mapabilang sa 4Ps program at magkaroon din ng pagkakataong paunlarin ang kanilang pamumuhay,” Asst. Secretary Lopez added.

(And because of the exiting or graduating households, those in greater need will have the opportunity to be included in the 4Ps program and have a chance to improve their quality of life).

The DSWD spokesperson also emphasized that in accordance with the Kilos-Unlad case management strategy, “graduating or exiting households undergo social preparation, such as attending Family Development Sessions.”

“Kabilang din ang pag-review sa household intervention plan upang mapasinop ang mga plano ng pamilya sa tulong ng mga city at municipal links upang matiyak ang tuloy-tuloy na pag-unlad at hindi na sila muling magbalik sa pagiging mahirap,” he said.

(This includes reviewing the household intervention plan to ensure the family’s plans are well-crafted with the assistance of city and municipal links for their progress and prevent them from falling back into poverty).

Asst. Secretary Lopez pointed out that exiting or graduating families undergo a thorough assessment process to evaluate their living conditions before the Pugay Tagumpay.

“Ang mga pamilyang natukoy na umahon na sa kahirapan ay hindi na makakatanggap ng cash grant simula Pay Period 6 na sumasakop sa mga buwan ng Disyembre 2022 at Enero 2023,” the Assistant Secretary said.

(Families identified to have helped themselves out of poverty will no longer receive cash grants starting from Pay Period 6, which covers the months of December 2022 and January 2023)

In response to appeals from 4Ps beneficiaries, Asst. Secretary Lopez mentioned that the DSWD is conducting reassessment processes to verify the status of beneficiaries included in the list of those no longer qualified for the program.

“Dahil sa isinagawang re-assessment, ang ibang household ay hindi muna makakatanggap ng cash grant,” the Spokesperson added.

(As a result of the reassessment, some households will temporarily not receive cash grants).

Kilos Unlad

As part of its efforts to ensure the readiness of beneficiaries for their exit from the 4Ps program, the DSWD established the Kilos Unlad Social Case Management Framework.

“Ito ay proseso kung saan ginagabayan ang mga magtatapos na benepisyaryo ng 4Ps upang mapaunlad ang kanilang pamumuhay katuwang ang pambansa at lokal na pamahalaan at pribadong sector,” Asst. Secretary Lopez explained.

(This is a process that guides graduating 4Ps beneficiaries in improving their quality of life in collaboration with the national and local governments and the private sector)

Asst. Secretary Lopez said that exiting and graduating beneficiaries may coordinate with their respective LGUs for supplemental assistance, and other services and programs that they may need.

Following Rule XV Section 35 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the 4Ps Law, the reasons for beneficiaries to exit the program include: (a) the last child being monitored in the household reaching the age of 18 or completing high school, (b) the household reaching the seven-year limit in the program, (c) no longer classified as a poor family based on the assessment conducted by the standardized targeting system (currently Listahanan), (d) voluntary withdrawal from the program, and (e) violation or offense in the program resulting in appropriate penalties or removal from the program.