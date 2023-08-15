DSWD begins reach-out operations in streets of Parañaque City

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) begins on Tuesday (August 15) the rollout of reach-out operations in Parañaque City, as part of the continuous expansion of the Oplan Pag-Abot across Metro Manila this month of August.

During the first day of the operations in the city, the Oplan Pag-Abot Team was able to reach out three unattached adults and 12 children who were allegedly neglected and abandoned by their families.

The reached-out children and individuals were endorsed to the DSWD-run centers and residential care facilities for temporary shelter and case management.

The Team was joined by representatives from the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), and the concerned local government unit (LGU) as they reach out to children, individuals, and families who are staying and living on the streets of Parañaque City.

Prior to actual reach-out, DSWD social workers conducted environmental scanning and profiling activities in the city in the first two weeks of August.

The reach-out operation in Parañaque City is an expansion of the Pag-Abot project’s full implementation, which was initially rolled out in the cities of Caloocan, Manila, and Pasay last July.