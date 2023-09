194 SHARES Share Tweet

Personnel from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-5 ( Bicol Region) provide relief assistance to eight families affected by a fire incident in Barangay Katipunan, Placer, Masbate on Saturday (Sept. 9).

DSWD Bicol Region provided two boxes of family food packs (FFPs), hygiene kits and cash assistance of Php 10,000 to each family through the DSWD‘s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.