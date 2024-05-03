DSWD Bicol aids fire-stricken families in Masbate City

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-5 (Bicol Region), in coordination with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), assist on Friday (May 3) the families affected by a fire incident in Barangay Bapor, Masbate City.

The Field Office provided the affected families with Family Food Packs (FFPS) and sets of non-food relief items such as sleeping kits, hygiene kits, kitchen kits and laminated sacks.

The families will also receive financial aid through the agency’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program. Those with totally and partially damaged houses will receive Php10,000 and Php5,000 each, respectively.

The fire, which occurred on May 2, destroyed 12 residential houses affecting 18 families who are now staying temporarily with their relatives.