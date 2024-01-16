DSWD Bicol extends almost 1k food packs to fisherfolk affected by shear line

360 SHARES Share Tweet

As the effects of shear line continue to prevail in the Bicol Region, personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-5 (Bicol Region) distribute some 948 family food packs (FFPs) to the affected families of fisherfolk in Barangay Dahican and Nakalaya, Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte, on Sunday (January 14).

The inclement weather has prevented the fisherfolk from earning a living for a week, prompting the DSWD FO-5 to render immediate assistance in the form of food packs.