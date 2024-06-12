DSWD Bicol Field Office assists fishing crew whose boat caught fire over Masbate waters

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office-5 (Bicol Region) continues to coordinate with concerned local government units (LGUs) for the provision of assistance to the 12 crew members of a fishing boat that caught fire from an explosion while traversing on the Masbate to Daang-Bantayan waters last June 5.

Six crew members survived the incident while six perished, according to the report received by the DSWD Bicol regional office.

Field Office 5 personnel conducted home visits and provided initial P5,000 cash aid each to three of the survivors. The four bereaved families were also extended funeral assistance.

The LGUs of Cawayan and Balud in Masbate conducted psychological first aid to the survivors and their families.